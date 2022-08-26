Aigang Trading Down 36.1% This Week (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $37,394.53 and $1,281.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082684 BTC.

Aigang Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.