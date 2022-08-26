Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

AGTI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,289. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $242,466.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $619,842.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $1,976,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Agiliti by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

