Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 719,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,019,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AFL opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.