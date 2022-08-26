Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $27.21. Affirm shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 367,581 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.
Affirm Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.67.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
