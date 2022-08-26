Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $27.21. Affirm shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 367,581 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Affirm by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

