Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AFBI opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

