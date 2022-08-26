Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.0937

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

