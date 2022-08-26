Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Shares Up 3%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $102.00. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AEDFF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Aedifica from €141.50 ($144.39) to €132.50 ($135.20) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Aedifica Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.