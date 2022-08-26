AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.60. 4,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

