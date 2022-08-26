Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAV. Standpoint Research upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$11.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.62 and a 1-year high of C$12.11.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.7115066 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,480,443.44. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,564 shares in the company, valued at C$14,480,443.44. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$255,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,322,902.30. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,552 over the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

