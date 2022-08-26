Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,346. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

