Adshares Tops One Day Volume of $1.19 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $90.08 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00014055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,692,771 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

