Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 392.7% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

