Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 392.7% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
About Adriatic Metals
