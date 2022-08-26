adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.83

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.83 and last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 97911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 13.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in adidas by 236.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in adidas by 36.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

