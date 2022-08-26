adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.83

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.83 and last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 97911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.13.
adidas Stock Down 6.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.