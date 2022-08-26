Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.25. 368,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.