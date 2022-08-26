Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.0% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.67. 3,430,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,302,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

