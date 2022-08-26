Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.29. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 180,718 shares traded.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

