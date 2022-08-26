ACENT Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $327,951.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

