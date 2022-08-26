abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.98

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 3015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
abrdn Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
