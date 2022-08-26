Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 3.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 101,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,619,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $879.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,580,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,967,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.