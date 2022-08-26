Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANF. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $17.44 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $879.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.