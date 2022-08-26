Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2,485.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,175 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 5.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. 61,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

