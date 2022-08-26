8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 1,092.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

8i Acquisition 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. 8i Acquisition 2 has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of 8i Acquisition 2

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter worth about $171,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 during the second quarter worth $533,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8i Acquisition 2

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

