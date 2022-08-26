88mph (MPH) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

88mph (MPH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00013738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $77,310.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00078228 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

