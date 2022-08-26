7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Short Interest Up 250.0% in August

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 7 Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 528,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of 7 Acquisition by 28.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVNA remained flat at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. 7 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

