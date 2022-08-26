6,092 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock worth $17,427,413. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

