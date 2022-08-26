3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $186,687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 784.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 675,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,580,000 after buying an additional 599,174 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15,696.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 460,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.23. 124,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.28. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

