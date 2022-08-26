3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

3i Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

