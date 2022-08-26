39,830 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Navient Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.69 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

