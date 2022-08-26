325,000 Shares in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYCHU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.61.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.