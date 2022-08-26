2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading Down 7.8%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 1,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 434,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $74,629.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,994.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.