23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kenneth J. Hillan Sells 8,753 Shares of Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

23andMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ME opened at 4.00 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 2.12 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 3.17 and a 200-day moving average of 3.35.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. 23andMe’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 2,175.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 238,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 227,547 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About 23andMe

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Read More

