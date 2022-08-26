2,338 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

COP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.01. 126,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,676. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

