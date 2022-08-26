1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,039.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $27,121.69 and approximately $40,039.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00800412 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016758 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
