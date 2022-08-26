1irstGold (1GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.59 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.06 or 0.00318122 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $10,538.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1irstGold

1GOLD is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

