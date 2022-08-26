17,534 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,604,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $22.55 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30.

