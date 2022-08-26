16,100 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

JD.com Stock Down 0.8 %

JD.com Profile

JD stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. 606,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,043. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

