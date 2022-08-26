15,631 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average is $177.72. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

