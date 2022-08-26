1492 Capital Management LLC Has $199,000 Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.