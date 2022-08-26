1,310 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $327.50 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

