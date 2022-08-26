12,100 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.16 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

