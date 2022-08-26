119,615 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,835.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Down 4.1 %

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,125 shares of company stock worth $9,643,688 over the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

