10,830 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equitable by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after purchasing an additional 575,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after purchasing an additional 464,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,425,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

