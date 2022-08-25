Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Zynga

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,328,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,893,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,180,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,250,000 after buying an additional 294,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after buying an additional 616,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

