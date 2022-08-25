Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $394-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.27 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS.

ZUO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 872.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 544,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 488,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

