Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. Zuora’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.
Shares of NYSE ZUO remained flat at $8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 42,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $23.25.
In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
