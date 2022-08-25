Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. Zuora’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO remained flat at $8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 42,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.