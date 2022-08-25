Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.385-$4.395, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.72. 5,398,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,068. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,981 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $307,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

