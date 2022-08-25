Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.385-$4.395, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 5,398,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,068. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,981. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

