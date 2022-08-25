Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Down 2.3%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 6,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 3,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

