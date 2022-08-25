ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Citigroup lowered ZIP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

