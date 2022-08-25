ZINC Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $3,100.79 and $18.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

